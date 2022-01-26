Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 26

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Aliyev calls for Iran’s participation in rebuilding projects

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called for Iranian companies to have active participation in the development and reconstruction of the liberated areas of the country.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi, Aliyev described his meeting with the Iranian president in Ashgabat as a turning point in the brotherly and friendly relations of the two countries.

-- India, Iran launch third shipping route to Chabahar

A direct container shipping route has been established between Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar and two western Indian ports of Nhava Sheva and Kandla.

The first container service from this route will enter Iran’s Shahid Beheshti Port on February 16, Deputy Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Jalil Eslami said

-- Togo FM: There are many opportunities for cooperation between Lome, Tehran

Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said there are many opportunities for cooperation between Lome and Tehran in various fields such as education, the health sector, energy and the economy. In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Tuesday, Dussey expressed his country’s readiness to broaden the economic and trade relations with Iran.

He invited Iranian companies to cooperate with the African country in the implementation of development projects. For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian voiced Tehran’s determination to boost relations with African countries in all fields of mutual interest.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 17,000 MW of Nuclear Power to Join Iran’s Grid]

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says 17,000 megawatts of nuclear power will join the country’s national grid in the next 20 years.

Iran’s sole nuclear power plant is on the country’s southwest coast in Bushehr. Its 1,000-megawatt reactor was built by Russia and officially handed over in September 2013 after years of delay. AEOI head Muhammad Eslami said in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan that the operation the Bushehr nuclear power plant has saved 80 million barrels of oil so far.

-- Iran Women’s Futsal Team Trounces Kyrgyzstan Again

The national Iranian women’s futsal team defeated the team of Kyrgyzstan at the CAFA Women’s Futsal Tournament once again on Tuesday after they crushed the same team in the same tournament.

The Iranian side won the central Asian country 10-0 in its first match that was held on Monday afternoon at the CAFA Women’s Futsal Tournament.

Iran and Kyrgyzstan played again on Tuesday as the beginning of the return stage of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Tournament on Tuesday with a decisive 5-0 victory for the Iranai girls again.

-- Tehran Int’l Book Fair Goes Online

Over 2100 Iranian and foreign publishers are offering over 200,000 titles at this year’s exhibition, Ali Ramezani, the director of the book fair, said during a ceremony held at the Iran Book and Literature House to launch the event running until January 30.

The organizers have also launched three hashtags to promote this year’s book fair, which can be found on https://book.icfi.ir.

One of the hashtags is #in-ketab-ra-bekhan (read this book), which is being sought by Iranian publishers and reading promoters. They offer the latest books to readers by this hashtag.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Bid Boland Refinery’s outstanding performance a year after its inauguration

Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery in Iran’s southwestern Khouzestan Province was officially inaugurated by the previous president Hasan Rouhani in mid-January, 2021.

The refinery, which had previously started its operation, is aimed at increasing the production of sweet gas, reducing the consumption of petroleum products, production of propane, butane, and gas condensate, the export of by-products, the supply of natural gas to urban areas, and supplying ethane required by petrochemical units in the region.

-- WHO praises Iran for controlling malaria

Iran has not registered any native cases of malaria for three consecutive years, Tedros Adhanom Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said, praising Iran for controlling malaria.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease that affects humans and other animals; the disease is most commonly spread by an infected female Anopheles mosquito. The mosquito bite introduces the parasites from the mosquito's saliva into a person's blood.

-- Tourism potential of Bam is still untapped, governor says

Despite having vast potential for tourism progress, the city of Bam is still somehow a lesser-known destination, the governor of the southern Iranian city has said. “Insufficient attention has been given to the tourism sector of Bam,” ISNA quoted Hadi Shahsavar as saying on Monday.

Despite being home to four UNESCO World Heritage sites, and its tourism potential and capabilities, Bam's tourism industry has been largely ignored, he said.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish