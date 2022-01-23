Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 23

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Defense minister: Conditions favorable for strategic achievements

The ground has been prepared at the Iranian Defense Ministry for achieving great and strategic targets.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani made the remark on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition by Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) on Saturday, IRNA reported.

He added the ministry’s planning is aimed at making collective efforts to this end.

Brigadier General Ashtiani said studies and field assessments show that the AIO has managed to, in line with the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, implement effective measures and take great leaps forward.

-- Persian Gulf littoral states among importers of Iranian handicrafts: Union head

The head of the Antiquities and Handicrafts Union of Tehran said the Persian Gulf littoral states are among main importers of Iranian handicrafts.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Mohammad Abdollahi added that Iran also exports handicrafts to Syria, Iraq and the Central Asian countries.

Due to the increase in the price of raw materials and tools needed to produce handicrafts, along with an increase in wages of labor forces, the cost of goods sold (COGS) has increased by 2.5 times in the production of handicrafts in recent years.

Referring to the conditions of sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, the decrease in the arrival of tourists and the rise of inflation in Iran, Abdollahi said that the sales of handicrafts in Iran and foreign markets have dropped.

-- Gilan tourism sector to flourish again

Thanks to an increase in vaccination rates and a decrease in the number of patients with COVID-19 in Iran, many tourists arrived in the northern province of Gilan during the recent months.

Although COVID-19 changed the way of life in the community, the tourism sector of the province is expected to flourish again in the near future.

If the COVID-19 situation remains stable in the province, efforts should be made to take the utmost advantage of it in favor of the tourism industry, and this requires proper planning and training.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 128mn Doses of COVID Vaccines Administered

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 128 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Over 60.46 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. The ministry also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 132,202, after the disease took the lives of 30 patients over the past 24 hours.

-- MP: Iran-Russia Annual Trade to Rise to $10 Billion

Chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group Ebrahim Rezaei has said that Iran and Russia agreed to raise the annual bilateral trade to at least $10 billion.

Speaking to reporters, Rezaee said major agreements have been achieved during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Moscow.

Under the new agreements, the current volume of annual trade exchanges between Iran and Russia, which stands at $4 billion, will increase to at least $10 billion, Rezaei added.

-- Iran Beat Iraq in 2022 Asian Handball Championships

The national men’s handball team of Iran defeated the national team of Iraq at the 2022 Asian Men’s Handball Championship.

In a close match on Saturday, the Iranian national men’s handball team played its first match in the main round of the Asian Handball Championship, hosted by Saudi Arabia, against Iraq, and could finally defeat its opponent 28-25.

At the beginning of the match, the Iranian handball players led by coach Manuel Montaya Fernandez were able to take control of the game and finished the first half 16 to 12.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iran strongly condemns airstrikes on Yemen, says arms supplier are accomplice

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday condemned deadly airstrikes on Yemen.

Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to the bereft families and expressed sympathy with them

The continuation of the coalition’s attacks on Yemen amid the silence and indifference of the international community, uncontrolled arms sales to the aggressors coupled with the adoption of a biased approach and double standards at international bodies during the 7-year aggression against the Yemeni people have made it more difficult than ever before to establish a fair peace in the country, Khatibzadeh stated.

-- Agricultural, foodstuff exports exceed $3.8b in 9 months

Iran exported 6.263 million tons of agricultural and foodstuff products worth $3.878 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021), Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Ghorbani said.

According to Ghorbani, Iranian farmers exported 795,000 tons of watermelon, 617,000 tons of fresh or chilled tomatoes, 598,000 tons of fresh apples, 528,000 tons of fresh or chilled potatoes, and 284,000 tons of onions, shallots, and garlic in the mentioned period

-- Foreign travel agencies to explore East Azarbaijan on fam tour

The northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan is ready to host tour operators and travel insiders from neighboring counties on familiarization tours, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Tours like these will promote tourism in the region and introduce the province as a top tourist destination, CHTN quoted Ahmad Hamzezadeh as saying on Saturday. It will also promote tourist exchanges between Iran and its neighbors, he noted.

