Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 19

-- Expansion of ties in focus as Raeisi visits Russia

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi will leave Tehran for Moscow today to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a new push to further boost economic, political and cultural cooperation.

During the two-day visit, which comes at Putin’s invitation, Raeisi will address a plenary session of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, meet with Iranian expats in Russia, and sit down for talks with Russian business and industry players, a statement on the president’s website said.

-- Raeisi’s visit to Russia sends a message of Iran’s ‘Look to the East’ policy: MP

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi is set to arrive in Moscow today on a state visit for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The trip that comes hot on the heels of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to China last week, is a striking example of Iran’s “Look to the East” policy under the incumbent government. Raeisi’s visit and his meeting with Putin, along with MoUs and agreements that are expected to be signed, are assessed to be of critical importance for Iran, both politically and economically. In an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, head of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group Ebrahim Rezaei said the Raeisi administration seeks to “diversify Iran’s foreign policy portfolio”.

-- Russia: Iran ‘absolutely right’ to ask US for guarantees in Vienna talks

Russia’s top negotiator to the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Tehran is “absolutely right” to be asking for guarantees from Washington after the unilateral withdrawal of the country from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

-- Evolving Partnership: President Raisi in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The meeting will be Raisi’s most important official visit abroad since he took office in August, and the first visit by an Iranian president to Russia since 2017.

-- Yemen’s Retaliation Puts UAE in Its Place

Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appeared to show the aftermath of a retaliatory attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen’s armed forces.

-- Iran Has Never Been as Strong as It Is Today

Ali Akbar Velayati, foreign relations advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has said the United States would not dare to attack Iran.

“Iran’s regional power is on the rise,” Velayati said in an interview with Kayhan newspaper. “Iran has never been as strong during the Islamic Republic era and has substantial power and influence in the region and internationally now. Americans confess that they have to deal with three powerful countries - Iran, China and Russia.”

-- Iran Can Be a Partner of Choice for Arab Allies of U.S.

Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval exercises, the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday. No further details have been revealed yet. Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia, Iran and China would hold joint CHIRU naval exercises in the Persian Gulf in late 2021 or early 2022.

-- Iraqi, Afghan nationals top list of arrivals in Iran

Citizens from Iraq and Afghanistan were the main tourists visiting Iran during a span of 70 days from October 23 to December 22, 2021, Mehr reported on Tuesday. Over the past couple of years, neighboring Iraq has been one of Iran’s most important markets for tourism and pilgrimage.

-- Vast majority of Lebanese elites have contributed to the current crisis: academic

A professor at the Lebanese International University blames the Lebanese authorities for the political and economic crisis in the country. “The vast majority of the Lebanese political, economic and financial leaders are the ones who have contributed to this situation, and were responsible for the catastrophe that Lebanon is best by,” Tariq Aboud tells the Tehran Times.

