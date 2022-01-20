Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 20

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Russia should foster cooperation amid Western sanctions: Raeisi to Putin

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday called for joint efforts to offset Western sanctions on Iran and Russia as he met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Moscow.

Speaking face to face with Putin in the Kremlin, Raeisi said Iran and Russia have an opportunity to strengthen cooperation against the backdrop of the West’s unilateral pressure.

-- NIOC head: Iran oil sales growing since new gov’t took office

Iran’s oil revenues have not only increased significantly in recent months, but also according to the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), all petrodollars from the sales of Iranian crude oil have been received.

In an interview with Persian daily Iran, Mohsen Khojasteh-Mehr talks about how to neutralize oil sanctions, and reports that some lost oil markets have now been reactivated and the private sector has reentered the oil sales process.



-- UK PM under pressure amid reports of looming leadership challenge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the brink of facing a leadership challenge, according to reports, after an angry backlash over claims parties were held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

After Johnson denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about one party, the Daily Telegraph and ITV News, citing sources, said the required number of letters from his own lawmakers calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership could be reached on Wednesday.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- New Chapter in Strategic Cooperation With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing the two countries’ cooperation on the crisis in Syria and other international issues.

Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks at the Kremlin, Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism.”

-- Russia, Iran Are Energy Partners Rather Than Rivals

The public opinion has been shaped in such a way to believe that Iran and Russia have conflicting interests in the economic field, especially in energy, but this article is arguing that it is not the case.

Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji and his Russian counterpart Nikolay Shulginov on Tuesday discussed energy cooperation in a meeting in Moscow which is hosting President Ehrahim Raisi on his most important visit abroad since taking office in August.

-- Yemen Can Now Hit Targets 1,600 km Away

The Yemeni attack on the United Arab Emirates on Monday showed off the military advances that Yemeni forces have made in recent years, with the retaliatory strike on Abu Dhabi amounting to the most visible display of their military progress in the face of ferocious Saudi-led war, the Wall Street Journal says.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Slow Pace of Vienna Talks Is Due to Western Obstinacy

Scientific cooperation between Iran and Russia is based on five models in various fields of nanotechnology, aviation, electronic equipment, and telecommunications, and the establishment of the Iranian house of innovation in Russia is the latest example of this cooperation.

-- Raisi, Putin hold high profile meeting, vow to upgrade trade ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-profile meeting in the Kremlin on Wednesday. The meeting won attention by international media outlets and political leaders alike. At the meeting President Raisi said that the current level of trade between Iran and Russia is not satisfactory.

-- Biden should not have delayed rejoining JCPOA: exWhite House official

A nuclear physicist and professor of public and international affairs at Princeton University says that the Joe Biden administration should have rejoined the 2015 Iran nuclear deal immediately after it started its work.

