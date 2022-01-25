Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 25

*** IRAN DAILY

-- VP: People must be focus of plans to revive closed economic units

People must be the main pivot of the Iranian government’s plans to organize and revive the semi-closed and closed economic units, said the first vice president.

Elaborating on the issue in an address to a Monday meeting, Mohammad Mokhber added using people’s managerial capabilities, capitals and creativity must be the basis for the movement of reviving the semi-active and inactive economic units, IRNA reported.

He stressed that the secret to rescuing the country’s economy is the people’s greater presence and role in running the country, noting that the government’s resources are limited and even the public organizations fail to meet the society’s present need for reactivating the domestic production sector.

-- CBI chief says close to $44b in foreign currency supplied in 10 months

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) supplied foreign currency resources worth $44 billion to the domestic market during the past 10 months, setting a positive trend, said the bank’s governor on Monday.

Ali Salehabadi added the growing trend is expected to continue in view of the present favorable circumstances, IRNA wrote.

He noted that based on the presented reports, positive predictions are made about the domestic foreign currency market.

On the CBI plans for controlling the monetary base, Salehabadi said the reserve money’s formation has undergone changes, adding during Dec. 21, 2021-Jan. 20, 2022, the public sector’s long-term fixed deposits at the CBI witnessed an increase of $1.39 billion.

-- Scream Forest in northeastern Iran

Not everyone likes the experience of traveling to scary and exciting places, but it is worth a try. It may be interesting for you that we have attractions in Iran, behind each of which there are horror stories that can make the experience of an exciting and terrifying journey for us.

Undoubtedly everywhere in the world, if people want to have a picnic, they will choose a forest or park to spend their free time with their friends and families. But keep in mind in some places having fun can end with a frightening scare. Just imagine sitting in the woods and spending time with friends. Then it starts to turn dark, and little by little you start to hear terrifying screaming coming from all around you. Just like trees screaming at night as the moon rises, iranparadise.com reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Raisi: Iran Willing to Enhance Ties With Africa

President Ebrahim Raisi said Monday one of Iran’s top foreign policy priorities is to develop all-out relations with African countries.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey here, saying under the new Iranian administration, Iran will pursue development of economic, trade, and political relations with African countries with renewed strength.

He said Western powers have mainly sought to colonize and exploit African countries, addiing they are currently pursuing their own goals and interests in the continent in various forms.

The president hailed the “valuable” efforts by African people to “safeguard their independence”, saying their success depends on the emphasis on national and cultural identity and resistance against excessive demands.

-- Iran Rules Out U.S. Preconditions in Vienna Talks

Iran on Monday ruled out any U.S. preconditions for reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, including the release of American prisoners held by the Islamic Republic while blaming Washington for the slow pace of talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna.

U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley was quoted as saying Sunday that the United States was unlikely to return to the nuclear deal unless Tehran released four U.S. citizens Washington claims it is holding.

“Iran has never accepted any preconditions from the start of the Vienna talks. The U.S. official’s comments on the release of U.S. prisoners in Iran is for domestic use,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

-- Iran Qualify for 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship

Iran defeated Kuwait 27-26 in Group II of the 2022 Asian Handball Championship on Monday and automatically qualified for the 2023 World Handball Championship for the first time since 2015.

Iran has previously participated in the 2015 World Men’s Handball Championship in Qatar.

Montoya Fernandez’s team will play Bahrain in its last match in Group II on Wednesday. Iran had earlier registered wins over Australia, India, Saudi Arabia and Iraq in the competition.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran FM: Saudi Arabia must decide on reopening embassies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Monday that a reopening of embassies in Tehran and Riyadh is dependent on a decision by Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Conference on Iran and Neighbors, Amir Abdollahian also said that Iran welcomes a new round of talks with Saudi Arabia.

“We have left the path open for Saudi Arabia. Whenever Saudi Arabia decides to return its diplomatic relations with Iran to normal, we welcome a reopening of embassies and the return of relations to normal and even development of relations with Saudi Arabia. We are pleased that three of our diplomats were stationed in Jeddah a few days ago.”

-- Ruholamin creates new painting on birth of Fatima (SA) in live stream

Fans watched from their homes as artist Hassan Ruholamin created his new work on the birth of Hazrat Fatima (SA) in a program live-streamed online on his Instagram. The untitled work created over two consecutive days, was unveiled by Ruholamin on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

He donated the artwork to Hey’at Online, a platform that streams Islamic religious meetings for free. The platform also provided a live stream for the program.

-- NIDC digs 62 oil, gas wells in 10 months

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 62 oil and gas wells during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), an official with the company said.

According to Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operation, the drilled wells consisted of four development, four exploratory, and 54 workover ones.

