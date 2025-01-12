Iran Army will be equipped with modern drones: Commander

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Force for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said that Iran's Army is set to receive new strategic equipment in the coming days.

Rear Admiral Sayyari on Sunday, referring to the unveiling of new equipment in recent Army drills said in an interview that high range, high precision, and high destruction power are among the features of these drones, that Iran's Army will be equipped with these modern drones.

Iranian Army Ground Force is set to receive new equipment in the coming days, he added.

The Iranian army has kicked off air defense maneuvers in the northern and western parts of the country

The exercises, dubbed Eqtedar (Might), began early on Sunday, and involve missile, radar, air defense, and electronic warfare units.

Manned and unmanned aircraft are also conducting offensive and defensive operations.

The drills, which are being carried out in real conditions, are aimed at assessing the effectiveness of air defense plans in the face of the enemy’s attacks, among other objectives.

In a related development, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out the initial phase of the Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 drills last week.

