Jan 12, 2025, 4:55 PM
News ID: 85718032
T T
4 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Serbian envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine

Jan 12, 2025, 4:55 PM
News ID: 85718032
Serbian envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine

Qom, IRNA— The Serbian Ambassador to Tehran, Damir Kovacevic, has visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran's central province.

Kovacevic visited various sections of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) on Sunday.

Serbian envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine

During his visit, he learned about the character of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and her significant and influential role in the cultural and historical context of Shiites, particularly among the people of Iran.

Qom is the second holiest city in Iran, following Mashhad. It features numerous natural and cultural tourist attractions, as well as significant seminaries and madrasas.

Serbian envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine

3266**2050

4 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .