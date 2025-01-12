Serbian envoy visits Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) shrine

Qom, IRNA— The Serbian Ambassador to Tehran, Damir Kovacevic, has visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, Iran's central province.

Kovacevic visited various sections of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) on Sunday.

During his visit, he learned about the character of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and her significant and influential role in the cultural and historical context of Shiites, particularly among the people of Iran.

Qom is the second holiest city in Iran, following Mashhad. It features numerous natural and cultural tourist attractions, as well as significant seminaries and madrasas.

