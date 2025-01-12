Foreign cadets in Iran visit southern island of Abu Musa, Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, IRNA – Cadets from eight countries, who are taking a national defense course at the National Defense University based in Tehran, have visited Abu Musa Island and the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.

The delegation was accompanied by Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior advisor to Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Elaborating on the objectives of the three-day visit, Safavi said on Sunday that it aims to introduce Iran's defense and security advances in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The visit is also aimed at introducing Iran’s advances in transit, energy, and industry sectors, as well as strengthening the Islamic Republic’s relations with countries like India, China, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Oman, and Yemen, he added.

Safavi also referred to exchange of cadets between armies across the world, describing it as a tool to enhance defense diplomacy.

He said that a large number of cadets are now taking courses at the National Defense University of Iran.

The mutual understanding of countries about threats and common interests requires active defense diplomacy, he noted, adding that Iran has always tried to establish defense, security, intelligence, economic, cultural and political relations with its 15 neighboring countries and major Asian powers such as India, China and Russia.

As a regional power, he further said, the Islamic Republic aims to play its role in maintaining sustainable security and stability, especially within the frameworks of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

During the three-day trip, the foreign cadets visited Shahid Rajaei Port, a refinery run by Persian Gulf Star Oil Company, Hormozgan Steel Company, Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex, Jamaran Destroyer and part of capabilities of the Naval Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

They also met with Commander of the IRGC’s Naval Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

