UN special envoy for Yemen seeks continued consultations with Iran

Tehran, IRNA - The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, emphasized the need for continued consultations with Iran on regional issues as he met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

The Swedish diplomat provided an update on the latest efforts by the United Nations to establish peace and security in Yemen, which has frequently been targeted by US, British, and Israeli warplanes since the war on Gaza began last October.

During the meeting on Sunday, Araghchi said Iran supported UN initiatives to bring calm to Yemen. He condemned the airstrikes on Yemen as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Iran’s top diplomat said the joint operations were being carried out in support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and posed a serious threat to regional security.

Grundberg, for his part, expressed appreciation for Iran’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, which have been heightened by continued Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces have not been deterred by the air raids, which have targeted the country’s critical infrastructure, including military installations, power stations, seaports, and the international airport in the capital.

They have been firing rockets and drones at Israeli interests in the occupied territories and the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

