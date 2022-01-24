Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 24

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Leader: Jihad means striving to target enemy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei outlined various aspects of the struggle against the enemies of Islam enshrined in the principle of jihad.

“Jihad means striving to target the enemy, and the field of jihad must be correctly identified at all times,” he told a group of eulogists on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in Tehran on Sunday, Press TV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei touched on various fields of jihad in different periods such as military jihad, scientific jihad and jihad of social service.

-- Oil minister: Iran’s gas supply steady despite historical consumption record

The Iranian oil minister said on Sunday despite the domestic gas consumption reaching an all-time record within the past 24-hours, no disruption or pressure drop has occurred to the supply to the household sector.

Javad Owji made the remarks in a Sunday tweet, adding in this period, the household, trade and industry sectors consumed 692 million cubic meters of gas, setting a historical record.

The minister stressed that although the national gas network is currently sustainable, thanks to God Almighty and efforts by the oil industry staff, the continuation of the steady supply is in need of a more effective consumption management and people’s greater cooperation.

-- Iran touring official: FITUR helps revive tourism industry

The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) is a prelude to the revival of tourism in the post-COVID world and could lead to a boom in the industry, said the director general of Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mohammad Hossein Sufi told IRNA that the managers of domestic travel service offices, tour operators, hoteliers and other guilds related to tourism industry were present in the pavilion of Iran during the first three days of the exhibition held in Madrid, Spain, from Jan. 19-23.

“They held talks with their counterparts from different countries about the arrivals and departures of tourists,” he said, adding they reached good agreements,” he added.

Sufi noted that due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19, especially Omicron variant, no conference was held at the event.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Most Iranians Want Israel to Be Seriously Dealt With

The majority of Iranians consider Israel as a threat and say any possible adventurism by the occupying regime must be “seriously” dealt with, according to a national opinion poll.

The findings of the survey were published Saturday as the Zionist regime continues its destabilizing acts in the region with unwavering support from the U.S. The survey used data collected from 1106 participants using PASS software.

Descriptive and inferential statistical methods were used to analyze the data from the sample population, who were 61% men and 39% women aged between 18 and 75. Forty-seven percent of the participants were classified as young, 42% middle-aged and 11% older adults, Press TV reported.

-- Report: Inflation Rate Drops 1% to 42.2% in Iran

The Iranian government has reported a further slight decline in the country’s annual inflation rate in the calendar month to late January.

Figures by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) published put the consumer price index at 42.4% for the calendar month to January 20, down 1% from the figure reported on December 21.

-- Iranian Football Star Azmoun Joins German Bayer Leverkusen

Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun has signed for German football club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year-deal with Die Werkself and will make the move to the BayArena at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Azmoun has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, including Lyon and English teams Burnley, West Ham and Newcastle, but the Bundesliga side has won the race for the Zenit St. Petersburg forward.

The transfer has been confirmed by a photo and also a tweet by the German team. The Iranian footballer is seen in a photo alongside the managers of his new team.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tehran Intl. Book Fair launches its second online edition

The Tehran International Book Fair launched its second virtual edition on Saturday. Due to the pandemic, Iran canceled its 2020 edition of the book fair and the 2021 edition was organized online.

Over 2100 Iranian and foreign publishers are offering over 200,000 titles at this year’s exhibition, Ali Ramezani, the director of the book fair, said during a ceremony held at the Iran Book and Literature House to launch the event running until January 30. The organizers have also launched three hashtags to promote this year’s book fair, which can be found on https://book.icfi.ir.

-- Annual non-oil exports expected to reach $45b

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak has said the value of the country’s non-oil exports is expected to reach $45 billion in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), IRIB reported.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, Peyman-Pak pointed to the realization of the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s goal for increasing the country’s non-oil exports by $5 billion in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23, 2021-March 20, 2022) and noted that the mentioned target has been realized sooner than scheduled. According to the official, Industry Ministry has targeted yet another $5 billion increase for the country’s non-oil exports in the next Iranian calendar year.

-- Kerman to facilitate travels to UNESCO-registered Lut Desert

Kerman is set to facilitate travels from its main gateway to the UNESCO-registered Lut Desert, which is encircled by three Iranian provinces. Tourism authorities of the southern province aim to facilitate travels to the Shahad desert, which is inside Lut, and a gateway to the UNESCO-designated desert.

“We want to provide better conditions for the presence of sightseers in the Shahdad region as it is of special importance in the field of tourism,” provincial tourism chief Fereydoun Fa'ali said on Saturday.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish