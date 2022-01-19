Iranian, Russian presidents meet in Moscow

President Raisi met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening.

Iranian President arrived in Moscow on Wednesday noon, heading a high-profile political-economic delegation.

President Raisi was welcomed by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the Russian chair of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Joint Commission and Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

He will also have meetings with Iranians residing in Russia, Shia and Sunni scholars, and Russian businesspeople.

Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy will accompany the president during his two-day Moscow visit.

Raisi and Putin will also exchange views on the current situation regarding the ongoing talks in Vienna, Austria between Iran and the P4+1 to remove US sanctions against Iran.

