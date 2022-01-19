President Raisi welcomed in Moscow by senior Russian officials

President Raisi was welcomed by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the Russian chair of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Joint Commission and Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

The President review the honor guards in the field after the national anthems of Iran and Russia were played in the official welcoming ceremony.

Raisi is will have a vis-à-vis meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a few hours.

They are expected discuss ways of expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation on various economic, political, business and cultural areas as well as reinforcing cooperation in regional and international issues.

President Raisi will deliver a speech at Russia’s State Duma and Moscow State University.

He will also have meetings with Iranians residing in Russia, Shia and Sunni scholars, and Russian businesspeople.

Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy will accompany the president during his two-day Moscow visit.

Raisi and Putin will also exchange views on the current situation regarding the ongoing talks in Vienna, Austria between Iran and the P4+1 to remove US sanctions against Iran.

