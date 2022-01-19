President Raisi arrives in Moscow

President Raisi who has been invited by the Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by a number of Russian officials and Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Raisi and Putin are expected to meet today to explore ways of expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation on various economic, political, business and cultural areas as well as reinforcing cooperation in regional and international issues.

President Raisi will deliver a speech at Russia’s State Duma and Moscow State University.

Raisi will also have meetings with Iranians residing in Russia, Shia and Sunni scholars, and Russian businesspeople.

Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy will accompany the president during his two-day Moscow visit.

Raisi and Putin will also exchange views on the current situation regarding the ongoing talks in Vienna, Austria between Iran and the P4+1 to remove US sanctions against Iran.

