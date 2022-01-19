Official: West not happy with growing Iran-Russia ties

Speaking to IRNA, Rezaie described the current visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow as a very important step in line with the government’s foreign policy agenda.

He further noted that Iran's exports to Russia which now stands at about $3b in value can be further increased to $25b.

He also referred to cooperation capacities in energy, agriculture, commercial, transportation, defensive and tourism fields between the two countries.

Russia is capable of becoming one of Iran’s most prominent trade partners, he said, expressing hope that bilateral interactions, regional and international cooperation including in the area of fighting terrorism will expand during the trip.

Pointing to the presence of Iran's Oil Minister Ali Owji in the President's accompanying delegation in this trip, Rezaie said the both sides are willing to discuss oil and gas swap as well.

President Raisi who heads a high-profile political-economic delegation arrived in Moscow on Wednesday upon the invitation of the his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

He was welcomed by a number of Russian officials as well as members of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow.

