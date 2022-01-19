Iran president’s visit to Russia in line with fundamental progress in Tehran’s int’l relations: Mokhber

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber said on Wednesday that a significant progress has taken place in Iran’s international relations since the new president took office in August, noting that the visit to Russia by President Ebrahim Raisi is in line with this progress.

Speaking during a cabinet session, Mokhber said that Iran's relations with neighboring countries are progressing well. President Raisi left Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday morning.