The body of Martyr Hojjat ul-Islam Seyed Davoud Beytaraf, the prayer leader of the shrine of Hazrat Ruqayya (SA) and a local employee of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, was carried in a funeral procession on Thursday (December 26, 2024), with the participation of various segments of the public, from Mashhad’s Shohada Square toward the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

