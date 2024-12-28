IRGC’s General Razi Mousavi commemorated

The first martyrdom anniversary of prominent Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) military advisor in Syria, General Razi Mousavi, who was martyred last year during an Israeli regime's airstrike on the suburb of Damascus, was held on December 27, 2024, in Tehran.

Dec 28, 2024, 11:24 AM

