The 92-bed Barkat makeshift hospital is offering free medical services to residents in Eyn-e Do Village, an underprivileged region near Ahvaz, the capital of Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The mobile hospital includes 18 containers for emergency, pharmacy, laboratory, specialized clinics, operating room, medical imaging, and dentistry services. It will offer medical services in the village until January 9