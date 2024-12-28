Iran reaffirms commitment to minority rights in national report

In a report published on Monday (Dec. 23) as part of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, the High Council for Human Rights underscored that Iran’s national identity is shaped by its diverse ethnic communities, including Azeris, Kurds, Lors, Arabs, Baluchis, and Turkmens, who contribute to a rich cultural heritage.

It rejected narratives framing these groups as minorities, stating that Iran’s historical and cultural foundation is neither based on ethnic or religious conflict nor shaped by majority-minority dichotomies.

Iran’s Constitution guarantees equal rights for all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, race, language, or religion, the report pointed out, adding that non-Muslims are granted special protections, including tax exemptions and subsidies for the upkeep of religious sites such as synagogues, churches, and Zoroastrian fire temples.

Notably, the report mentioned that some 300 churches across Iran operate freely, with 40 of them recently renovated with government support.

Additionally, minority groups enjoy freedom in practicing religious ceremonies, with 57 cultural and social associations receiving annual financial backing from the state.

The report also highlighted “positive discrimination” in parliamentary representation, granting religious minorities one seat per 30,000 citizens, compared to one seat per 300,000 for the general population.

Iran has previously submitted and defended three national reports in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Following the adoption of the third UPR report on March 24, 2020, the High Council for Human Rights coordinated with relevant institutions to implement accepted recommendations.

On October 7, 2024, Iran submitted its fourth national report to the Secretariat of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Iran is scheduled to defend this report on January 24, 2025. The report is now accessible on the websites of both the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the High Council for Human Rights.

