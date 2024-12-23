Iran releases fourth national human rights report under UPR mechanism

Iran has previously submitted and defended three national reports in 2009, 2014, and 2019. Following the adoption of the third UPR report on March 24, 2020, the High Council for Human Rights coordinated with relevant institutions to implement accepted recommendations.

On October 7, 2024, Iran submitted its fourth national report to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Secretariat.

Iran is scheduled to defend this report on January 24, 2025. The report is now accessible on the websites of both the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the High Council for Human Rights.

The third report, approved on March 14, 2020, without opposition in the Human Rights Council, highlighted Iran’s human rights progress over four-and-a-half years. Delegates from countries such as Russia, China, and the UK supported its adoption, with some posing questions during the session.

The High Council for Human Rights said it welcomes constructive and evidence-based feedback from citizens and scholars to further enhance its human rights efforts.

The UPR mechanism was established through UN Human Rights Council Resolution 60/251 on April 3, 2006. This process reviews the human rights records of all UN member states every four-and-a-half years, requiring them to report on the implementation of accepted recommendations and other human rights progress.

