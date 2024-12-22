Tehran dismisses US allegation against Iranian national over killing of American citizen

“These allegations are based on a political stereotype against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have been made without any logical evidence”, said Issa Kameli, Director General for American Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

He made the comments two days after the US Justice Department alleged that Noori had killed American citizen and English instructor Stephen Troll in Iraq’s capital Baghdad in 2022. The department also said that Noori, who was arrested in 2023, was a member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Kameli said that the allegations violate the fundamental human rights of Mohammad Reza Noori, adding that the Foreign Ministry will continue efforts to defend his rights.

The Foreign Ministry official also commented on the situation of two more Iranian citizens who were detained in the US and Italy several days ago on the baseless allegations of supplying drone parts for Iran, following an order from American judicial-security authorities.

The official said that the US judicial system has turned into a tool for issuing “unfounded and political rulings” to take Iranian citizens hostage under pretexts such as circumventing Washington’s unilateral sanctions, and “this amounts to a wrongful act by the US government.”

Referring to governments’ obligations to respect human rights and refrain from implementing the US’s unlawful and illegitimate judicial orders against Iranian citizens, Kameli called on the Italian government to stop violating the rights of the detained Iranian citizen who had been wrongfully accused by the US, and release the national.

