The match between Sepahan Isfahan and Havadar Tehran, part of the 14th week of the Persian Gulf Pro League, was held on Friday evening (December 27, 2024) at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan and ended with a 5-0 victory for Sepahan.
