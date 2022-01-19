Iran-China cooperation hits hard US unilateralism: Chilean analyst

Pablo Jofre Leal, a Chilean expert in international affairs, said in an analytical program that consolidation of ties between China and Iran will pave the ground for standing against the US-led sanction policy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China signed the cooperation pact in March 2021, which is an important step in putting an end to Washington's unilateralism and illegal sanctions.

According to the Chilean expert, the agreement is a big contract in political, cultural, security, economic, trade and energy fields, which will help fade the US-imposed sanctions.

Iran-China collaborations in political and economic affairs will create new scenario, which will change balance of power in the future, he noted.

The increase of Iran's oil and non-oil exports as well as China's investment in the Islamic country will be harmful for the power of dollar, because mutual exchanges based on Yuan and barter of oil and gold will decline the dollar hegemony, he said, adding that the cooperation will nullify the United States' sanction campaign against Iran and economic war against China.

The era of unilateralism and bullying power of the United States nears to an end, the Chilean analyst mentioned, noting that implementation of Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation can bring about the end of illegal sanctions and unilateralism not only for Tehran and Beijing but also for the whole world.

An Iranian delegation, headed by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, travelled to Beijing on January 14 in order to discuss implementation of Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Agreement.

As it is described, the agreement is going to be a win-win contract for Beijing and Tehran. It is expected to be a leverage in the hands of the Chinese and Iranian officials when it comes to negotiations with the Western powers, because the agreement is considered a practical move to stand against the United States' unilateralism and illegal sanctions on independent countries.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish