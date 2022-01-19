Russia-China-Iran triangle to help end West hegemony: MP

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), told IRNA on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into a hub for consultations and articulation of diplomatic and political exchanges in the region, Asia and the whole world.

Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has created a new economic, political and economic pole in the region, which can end up in the conclusion of unilateral hegemony of the West and the US, the legislator noted.

The new world order consists of three Asian powers, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic's long history of standing against West's bullying powers has encouraged other states to pursue the same course of action.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini went on to say that the Islamic Republic is the only country, which reacted to the United States' maritime trespassing, detaining American marines, and pounded the US's Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

China and Russia as two other angles of the triangle possess political and military might along with veto-wielding power at the UN Security Council; so, their cooperation with Iran will amplify their total strength, he added.

All regional states have accepted the fact that Iran should have a say in all interactions in the region, he said, explaining that the Islamic Republic plays key role in regional issues such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Caucasus and the Mediterranean region.

Beijing and Moscow have increased their support for Tehran in the eighth round of talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanctions and revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the MP argued.

The two amicable powers give importance to Iran as a strategic partner, he said, adding that Russia and China want to expand relationships in all economic, political, security and military fields.

President Raisi's visit to Moscow conveys messages to both pro-West politicians in Iran as well as the Western powers that Tehran will not wait for the potential agreement of the Vienna talks, because in fact the West is the one who requires the Islamic Republic, Abbaszadeh Meshkini warned.

He further criticized former administration in Tehran for ignoring the capacity of cooperation with Russia in different economic and agricultural sectors and giving importance to interaction with the West.

