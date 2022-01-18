Iran, Russia, China to hold joint naval drills

Press Office of the Russian Pacific Fleet stated in an announcement that Iran, China, and Russia are scheduled to hold a joint naval exercise.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian noted in Sputnik News Agency of Russia (Rossiya Segodnya) that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are growing in the field of defense and law enforcement.

He added that the joint exercises among Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman indicate the seriousness of the three states.

Earlier today, in an interview with IRNA’s foreign policy correspondent, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that the joint military exercise by China, Russia, and Iran was not their first drill and it was not against any third party, he responded while asked about the joint military drill among China, Russia, and Iran.

He added that maritime security and the fight against piracy will be the main focus of the joint exercise.

