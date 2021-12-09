Iran seeks Pakistan's cooperation in combating illegal immigration

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari on the fourth day of his official visit to Pakistan met with the Deputy Regional Director of Federal Investigation Agency in Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

Mohammad Reza Nazeri, the Consul General of Iran in Lahore and Colonel Omid Sarwari, Drug Liaison Officer of Iran in Pakistan were also present in the meeting.

The two sides stressed the need for close consultations and intelligence sharing to strengthen cooperation between the police of the two countries.

The Chief of Iranian CID Police and the head of the Pakistani delegation agreed to cooperate and exchange information on combating illegal immigration from Pakistan to Iran and human trafficking.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari emphasized decisive measures should be taken to identify the main causes of human trafficking because the continuation of this phenomenon will have a negative effect on both countries.

During the trip to Lahore, the Chief of CID Police of Iran and members of his delegation visited the tomb of Iqbal Lahori and also attended the flag-lowering ceremony of the security forces at the Wagah crossing on the Pakistan-India border.

