Iran’s CID Police Chief arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Islamabad, IRNA -- Head of CID Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on an official visit to discuss police cooperation with Pakistani officials.

Colonel Omid Sarwari, the Drug Liaison Officer of Iran in Pakistan, and Sami-ur-Rehman Jami, the Immigration liaison officer ILO of Pakistan, received the Iranian delegation at Islamabad International Airport.

Brigadier General Ghanbari is expected to meet Pakistan’s Interior Minister or Secretary Interior ministry, Director General FIA and other CID officials.

The Iranian delegation would also pay a visit to police centers in Pakistan especially the cyber crime wing.

Later the Iranian delegation will travel to Lahore to meet Regional Director FIA.

The visit of General Ghanbari is being carried out an the invitation of Director General FIA.

