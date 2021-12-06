Iran-Pakistan cooperation to combat crimes expanding: Chief CID Police

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday praised the outcome of his meeting with Director of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sanaullah Abbasi at FIA headquarters adding good agreements have been reached between the two sides and positive results will follow in future.

CID Police Chief who is in Pakistan on an official visit along with his delegation said good agreements have been reached with the Pakistani side to strengthen bilateral co-operation against crimes that occur on both sides of the border.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari stressed this understanding will discourage elements who have an intention to carry out crimes in the border areas.

He added educational cooperation, exchange of experiences between the two countries, especially in the field of combating organized crime, was warmly welcomed by both sides.

Brigadier Ghanbari during the visit to the FIA had good interaction regarding the exchange of educational experiences between the FIA’s institute and Iran CID Police’s research center.

He added with the agreements of the two countries, criminals will no longer be able to use the border as before, and the security on the borders of the two countries will definitely deepen.

"We saw a good response from the Pakistani authorities and a Memorandum of Understanding would be reached between the two countries to strengthen the desired security," he added.

Brigadier Ghanbari is expected to meet Pakistan’s Interior Minister or Secretary Interior ministry tomorrow and would also visit the cyber crime wing.

The Iranian delegation will travel to Lahore to meet Regional Director FIA.

The visit of Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari is being carried out on the invitation of Director General FIA.

