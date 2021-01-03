Iran’s anti-narcotic police chief arrives in Pakistan

Senior officials of Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) received Brigadier-General Majid Karimi and his delegation at Islamabad International Airport.

Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Chief is scheduled to meet separately (Monday) tomorrow with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Director General of Pakistan’s Anti Narcotics Force Major General Arif Malik.

Meeting with liaison officers of some other countries is also on the agenda of Brigadier-General Majid Karimi during his two-day stay in Pakistan.

He will also meet with Pakistan's Minister for Narcotics Control Ejaz Ahmad Shah on Tuesday.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi will also travel to the southern Pakistani city of Karachi to meet with the head of the country's Maritime Security Agency to discuss developing cooperation between the two countries to prevent drug trafficking in the sea.

Director General of Pakistan’s Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Arif Malik paid an official visit to Tehran in October 2019 and met his Iranian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation.

