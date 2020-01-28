Jan 28, 2020, 11:12 AM
Pakistan seizes one tonne narcotics near Iran border  

Islamabad, Jan 28, IRNA -- Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) have recovered 1,088 kilograms of drugs in a successful operation carried out near Pakistan-Iran border area in south western Balochistan province, local media said on Tuesday.

Reports quoting ANF spokesperson said the force recovered 1088 kg drugs worth US $ 75,626,000 in Talaab area of Chaghi district.

As per details, 848 kg opium, 116 kg hashish, 71 kg Ice and 53 kg morphine were recovered which were stored for handing over to some other narcotics gang.

A case has been registered at ANF Police station while further investigation is underway.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini yesterday offered Islamabad joint training program for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to conduct joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help stop movement of illicit drugs.

