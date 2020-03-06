Iran, Pakistan vow to make anti-narcotics joint mechanism more effective

Pakistan’s Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi met with Secretary of Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni on the sidelines of the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry for Narcotics Control, Iranian authorities expressed their concern over the problem of Afghan opiates faced by both Iran and Pakistan.

During the meeting Iran showed its willingness to work with Pakistan in eradicating the inflow of drugs via land and sea by conducting joint border patrolling and naval exercises.

Iranian authorities also expressed their concerns about increased trafficking of synthetic drugs in their country.

The delegates suggested that Pakistan and Iran shall have a joint coordination mechanism for border patrolling and also joint naval exercises to control drugs trafficking through the sea.

"Drug trafficking is a common problem faced by entire region" said Shehryar Afridi.

He added that Pakistan is ready to step up trilateral cooperation with Iran and Afghanistan to take more drastic measures to curb drug smugglers.

Iran appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to permanently post a Liaison Officer from ANF at the Joint Planning Cell in Tehran.

Earlier Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a meeting with Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi had offered Pakistan joint training program for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to conduct joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help stop the movement of illicit drugs.

