Iran CID Police Chief, Pakistani official discuss fight against border crimes

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari and Joint Secretary of Interior Ministry Zafar Abbas on Tuesday discussed issues of mutual interest, police cooperation and the fight against organized crime.

The meeting was attended by some Pakistani Interior Ministry border officials, the director of the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency's Office for Combating Illegal Immigration, as well as Colonel Omid Sarwari, Drug Liaison Officer of Iran in Pakistan.

Referring to his meetings with Pakistani officials over the past two days, Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari expressed confidence in the agreements reached and hoped for the expansion of such cooperation in the future.

He stressed that it is inevitable to redefine the cooperation between two friendly neighbors, Iran and Pakistan, for border security, combating insecurity, exchanging information on criminals and developing a joint strategy to prosecute, prosecute and punish criminal elements.

The Chief of CID Police of Iran also met with the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan yesterday. Members of Iranian our delegation left for Lahore, the capital of Punjab today.

The visit of Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari is being carried out on the invitation of Director General FIA.

