Iran and Syria discuss economic ties

In the meeting that was held on Tuesday, the Iranian minister mentioned that Iran and Syria have fruitful collaborations in different fields; however, economic cooperation has not been fulfilled as expected. Thus following previous negotiations and MoUs, they have to be implemented practically.

Iran and Syria need to expand economic relations through the private sector. In this sense, co-production is a good ground for economic cooperation.

Faisal Mekdad also appreciated the assistance of Iran to Syrian Government and nation against terrorism and said, "The countries that stood by the Syrian people during hard times will also stay with us in reconstruction of Syria. We welcome Iranian companies in Syria reconstruction process."

Many MoUs have been signed between the two countries that have to be implemented. Also we welcome strategic and comprehensive agreements with Iran in order to expand relations, he further added.

Faisal Mekdad pointed to the pressures exerted by the US against the two countries and mentioned that it will not harm the two countries’ determination for continued cooperation.

The Syrian minister emphasized holding the meeting for High Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Syria Minister of Foreign Affairs at the head of a delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the invitation of Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian. This is Faisal Mekdad’s second visit to Iran since his appointment as minister of foreign affairs.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish