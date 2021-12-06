Iran, Syria FMs meet in Tehran

Mekdad arrived in Tehran last night at the invitation of the Iranian foreign minister. They two met in person earlier today.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari accompanies Mekdad in this trip.

The Syrian delegation also had a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the morning and is going to meet Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Advisor to the Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati.

Some days ago, an Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Business Reza Fatemi Amin paid a visit to Syria, meeting with senior officials.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish