FM Mekdad submits message of Syrian President to Iran's President Raisi

Mekdad made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian here on Monday.

During the press conference, Mekdad noted that today he was honored to meet President Raisi, and during this meeting, he delivered a written message from the Syrian President to President Raisi that reflects the importance of relations between Syria and Iran.

Stating that talks were conducted with President Raisi, which reflected the privileged and strategic relations between the two states, Mekdad noted that these relations have no purpose other than to establish a bright future in which freedom, independence, and security of the region are guaranteed.

He added that it is in the interests of all states in the region that the Middle East is a region for progress, development, security, and not a region for interventionist and colonial actions by foreign states.

Describing the economic relations between Syria and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the centerpiece of his talks with Iran's President Raisi, he noted that they hope that the economic relations between Iran and Syria will deepen.

Pointing to the Vienna talks, he said that Syria believes in the ability of Iranian diplomats to handle the JCPOA negotiations so that they can reveal the lies of the Zionist Regime and its Western supporters.

He highlighted that Iran's nuclear program is fully peaceful and others must know this reality.

