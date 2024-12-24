Pro-Palestine students lodge complaint against University of Michigan

According to UK-based Middle East Eye (MEE), the federal lawsuit was filed on Friday in the US District Court in Detroit.

“The plaintiffs allege that the school violated the students’ constitutional rights to free speech, due process and equal protection under the law,” it added.

“The six current and former students also allege that the University of Michigan initiated discipline proceedings against the students for speech-related conduct that other groups weren’t punished for,” it noted.

The plaintiffs also alleged that students were targeted with different degrees of disciplinary proceedings based on race. They also allege they were fired from campus jobs and blacklisted for future employment.

Student protests against the Zionist regime began in the US following the regime's devastating attacks on the Gaza Strip in October last year.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have described the Israeli regime's acts in Gaza as an example of genocide.

