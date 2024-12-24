Hamas recruits 3,000 young fighters: Israeli media

According to the Israeli regime’s Maariv newspaper, Itzhak Brik revealed that the regime has lost its ability to destroy Hamas more than ever and that the Palestinian resistance movement now has control over the Gaza Strip.

All events continue to unfold underground in tunnels, and the Israeli army has no control over anything, Brik acknowledged, adding that Hamas still governs the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have returned to the Jabalia area for the fifth time, he said, noting that Palestinians are still present there, as Israelis have also lost many troops in other areas and are at risk.

The retired general admitted that the regime’s army does not have the capacity to eliminate Hamas, because it does not have extra forces, and the troopers do not remain in the areas they have occupied, which is why they are unable to take power from Hamas.

He further noted that the Israeli military is constantly conducting aimless bombings, and the goal of these airstrikes is not to destroy Hamas.

However, he said that the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uses these excuses to abandon the captives who are dying in the tunnels, because the premier continues the war in order to stay in power.

