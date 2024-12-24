Fate of Israeli captives tied to Israel’s advance in north Gaza: Hamas

Abu Obeida said on Monday that Israel was hiding its real scale of losses in the Gaza Strip to protect the image of its army.

Abu Obeida added in posts via his Telegram channel that Israel also hides the deplorable condition of its soldiers in northern Gaza, saying that the occupation forces penetrating into the area have been faced with major operations led by the Palestinian Resistance.

Abu Ubaida's comments came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there had been "certain progress" in negotiations for a prisoner exchange with Hamas, without providing a specific timeline. Opposition critics have accused Netanyahu of sabotaging the negotiations and prolonging the war.

The spokesperson warned that “the fate of some Israeli prisoners depends on the progress of the occupation army by hundreds of meters in certain areas under attack,” without elaborating further.

In recent weeks, families of Israeli captives in Gaza have intensified their calls for an agreement on a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

