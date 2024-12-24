Israel has had nuclear bombs since 1960s: Maariv

According to a Maariv report on Tuesday, Israel has repeatedly deceived international inspectors about its nuclear program, adding that Washington has recognized Israel as a nuclear power since 1960s.

Some documents from the 1960s and 1970s have recently been released from the US National Security Archives, showing that the United States also believed that the Negev Nuclear Research Centre, known as Dimona, was a project aimed at building nuclear weapons.

US intelligence reports have suggested that Israel's nuclear project at Dimona included a plutonium processing facility for using in nuclear weapons development.

The report said that the US and Israel reached a secret agreement in the 1960s to adjust Israel's status as an undeclared nuclear power.

