Israel toppled Assad government in Syria, war minister admits

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli war minister Israel Katz admitted Monday night that the Tel Aviv regime was behind the overthrow of the Syrian government by the militant group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

In remarks that contradict previous denials from the Israeli regime about any ties to militants and rebels in Syria, Katz acknowledged Israel’s involvement during a speech at the regime’s war ministry.

“We have defeated Hamas, we have defeated Hezbollah, we have blinded Iran’s defense systems and damaged the production systems, we have toppled the Assad regime in Syria,” he declared.

Syrian armed groups, led by HTS, overthrew the government of President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, soon after they launched a blitz attack against the central government.

During his speech, Katz also admitted for the first time publicly to Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, which prompted a massive military operation against the regime by the Islamic Republic.

Israel will “damage their strategic infrastructure, and we will behead their leaders – just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon – we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana’a,” he said, threatening leaders of the Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah.

