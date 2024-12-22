Israeli forces intensify raids in Quneitra, Syria

The Al-Manar network reported on Sunday that Israeli troops are preparing to enter al-Baath city.

Local sources say that the Israeli military has issued a two-hour ultimatum for residents to surrender any weapons in their possession, warning of a potential incursion to confiscate arms by force.

Israeli forces have expanded their control over parts of the Golan Heights over the past three weeks, following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime. This marks a significant violation of the 1974 ceasefire agreement, with Israeli troops pushing into the buffer zone.

Syrian armed opposition groups launched operations against the Assad regime on November 27, targeting areas in northwest, west, and southwest Aleppo. After 11 days of intense conflict, the opposition announced on December 8 that they had taken control of Damascus, prompting Assad’s departure from the country.

9341**2050