Negotiations underway to reopen Iran, Syria embassies: Tehran

In a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Mohajerani addressed recent developments in Syria, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to supporting a government in Syria that reflects the will of its people.

“Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity is a key priority for Iran,” she said, adding that preventing the spread of terrorism is crucial for regional stability.

On the issue of embassy reopenings, Mohajerani stated, “Our approach has always been diplomatic. We are ready, and they are ready as well. Diplomatic discussions are underway to reopen embassies.”

Mohajerani also highlighted President Masoud Pezeshkian’s participation in the D-8 summit in Egypt, describing it as an opportunity for dialogue with leaders of developing Islamic nations.

“Iran and Egypt, as two ancient civilizations, can play a pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability. We aim to advance this through diplomatic efforts,” she said.

The spokesperson discussed the importance of economic cooperation within the D-8 group, noting that economic inequality fuels social issues such as crime. “Reducing economic disparities leads to more peaceful societies,” she emphasized.

4354**2050