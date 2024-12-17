Iran plans to reopen embassy in Syria when conditions allow: FM spox

“Reopening the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria is on our agenda and this measure will be taken whenever the necessary conditions are met,” Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Baghaei emphasized that the Zionist regime’s aggressive actions in Syria are not a new issue.

“As a responsible country in the West Asia region, we remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. This commitment is an international principle that has underpinned international relations for the past eight decades,” he said.

The spokesman added that all countries are obligated to safeguard international norms, respond to such aggressions, and work toward stopping these actions.

He also noted that it is not unusual for countries to have their own narratives of developments and events. However, he said, the emphasis during meetings, whether in Astana, in Doha, or in the 5+3 countries’ discussions, has been on the necessity of halting conflicts and promoting dialogue between the opposition and the Syrian government to preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

The spokesperson underlined that efforts in Doha aimed to prevent such a situation from arising.

He reiterated Iran’s advisory presence in Syria, stating, “We have never sought domination; rather, our goal has been to ensure the security of Syria and its people against Takfiri terrorism.”

“Our presence in Syria was at the invitation of the Syrian government, and safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity was a priority for us until the very end.”

Iran-Russia policy on Syria

Baghaei answered a question by IRNA correspondent regarding the recent position of the European Union on the future of Iran and Russia in new Syria, saying that the era in which a foreign power determines the fate of another region is over, and the EU must reconsider its role in the West Asia region and evaluate its actions during the regional crises, including in Syria.

At the beginning of the formation of Daesh terror group, we witnessed a significant influx of Takfiri terrorists from European countries into our region, posing a threat to Syria and the region, and the European countries were unwilling to accept those individuals back into their countries, he noted.

The spokesman went on to say that it would be better for these countries to review their actions in the region instead of determining the fate of others.



Iran-China ties

As to the relationship between Iran and China, he emphasized that these relations are continuous and growing and that there is very good cooperation between the two countries in all political, commercial, and cultural spheres.

The Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Program also reflects the depth of relations and extensive cooperation between the two sides, he added.

Germany’s stance on Iran islands

In response to IRNA’s question on the correction of Germany's stance on the Iranian trio islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, the spokesman said that the Islamic Republic welcomes the stance and expects other European states, which are attributed to that statement regarding the three islands, to correct their positions.

Iran respects Syria’s unity, territorial integrity

Different groups are active in Syria and Iran hopes that this period of transition will pass peacefully, with the security of Syrians and the unity and integrity of this country, he said as saying that Iran's presence in Syria was aimed to ensure the security of the people of this country against terrorists and at the official invitation of the legitimate government of Syria.

We do not consider the security of the region apart from our own security, Baghaei said.

Referring to the Astana Peace Process, he noted that this process has made effective efforts until its last days and can still be used as a tool to help improve the situation in Syria.

He also mentioned that in recent years, the Islamic Republic has made great efforts to bring the positions of the Syrian government and the opposition closer together. However, possible amendments to related resolutions depend on the decisions of the actors and parties involved in Syria, adding that Tehran respects whatever the Syrian decide.

In response to a question regarding the current state of Iran-Syria relations, Baghaei said the diplomatic staff and ambassador of Syria are still in Iran.

“Decisions regarding the future status of the embassy will be made considering developments in Syria and possible decisions of the new Syrian governing body,” he said. “The status of Iran’s embassy in Damascus and its consulate in Aleppo will also be reviewed within this framework.”

Addressing claims suggesting that Syria’s current situation reflects the weakness of Iran and Russia, Baghaei said such narratives come from individuals who seek every opportunity to instill Iran’s weakness.

Regarding the US presence in Syria, he questioned its legality, “Does this presence have a legal basis? Is it supported by a United Nations Security Council resolution, or is it based on an official request from the Syrian government?”

Baghaei emphasized that a process is currently unfolding in Syria and expressed hope that this development, along with other initiatives aiding the formation of a new governance in Syria, would help advance the situation.

“This process should be naturally Syrian-led and aligned with the interests of the Syrian people. We hope all regional and international parties have learned from past experiences that interfering in other countries’ internal affairs benefits no one.”

He further stressed that the Zionist regime has no record other than destruction and chaos in the region. “This regime proudly claims to have targeted 400 sites in Syria and destroyed its infrastructure.”

US, Germany ties with Israel

Baghaei argued that almost 100% of the weapons used by the Israeli regime are supplied by the United States and Germany, making these states complicit in the atrocities committed by the regime. He added that the quickest way to halt these war crimes is to stop the shipment of weapons to the Tel Aviv regime.

Complaining about the reaction of global entities to the genocidal aggression, he said that international bodies have been passive regarding the genocide and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza, largely due to US obstruction, He noted that the regime does not accept even the slightest criticism; however, all resources and capacities from the global community must be mobilized to put an end to the crimes of the regime.

There has never been such an international consensus among institutions, international bodies, and governments regarding a shared threat (Israeli crimes) to international norms, he said, adding that the impunity of the regime over the past eight decades is the main factor behind the continuation of its atrocities and that the Israeli regime is the only one currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICJ). There is a widespread belief that crimes of aggression and genocide should also be added to the list of its offenses.

The spokesman also mentioned that the UN human rights rapporteur has used the term "genocide" in reference to Gaza, referring to Francesca Albanese’s comments, who warned that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.



US new administration

Baghaei further noted that the incoming US administration has not yet been established, and the Islamic Republic prefers not to react to speculation from individuals and media regarding their future approaches. He stated that Iran will decide appropriately once we are assured of the new US administration's stance.

Canada-Iran ties

Canada's stance on Iran in recent years has been very inappropriate and unconstructive, the spokesman said, adding that we have always expressed hope that countries adopting such stances toward Iran will reconsider their positions.

Situation in Lebanon

Regarding the situation in Lebanon and the possibility of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to this country, Baghaei said that supporting positive actions or helping to form them does not require visits and presence, adding that Iran tries to help its friends in various ways.

Regarding the future of Lebanon, Iran has always emphasized that it is the election of the Lebanese people and government to make decisions in this regard, and Iran will not hesitate to provide any assistance, Baghaei said.

He also emphasized that Iran, as an influential country in regional developments and a country that is concerned about the stability and security of the region, will participate in any process that helps achieve these goals.

He said that this issue is on the agenda of Iran's foreign minister and will be taken into consideration in his talks with the officials present at the upcoming D-8 Summit in Cairo.

The neighborhood policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to seek good relations with the countries of the region, he said.

