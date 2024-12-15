Iran's FM stresses continued monitoring of Syria developments

Ambassador Hossein Akbari met with Araghchi at the Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Sunday. During the meeting, the ambassador provided an update on the latest developments in Syria, outlining the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of the Iranian embassy staff and diplomatic missions amidst the ongoing turmoil in the country.

Araghchi emphasized the necessity of closely monitoring the situation in Syria to protect Iran's national interests and uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

In a separate meeting, Araghchi also met Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, where he stressed the importance of ongoing consultations with Russia, especially on Syria.

During this discussion, Jalali presented a report on the current status of bilateral relations and the efforts made to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in economic and trade sectors.

Militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), overthrew the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last Sunday following a lightening offensive that was launched in their stronghold in the northwest and reached the capital in 12 days.

