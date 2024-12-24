Tehran, Moscow stress importance of bilateral media ties

Emphasizing the importance of growing relations between Iran and Russia, especially in the field of media, Jalali said in a meeting with Zakharova on Monday that 2024 was a turning point in relations between the two countries.

He said that cooperation and joint activities between Iran and Russia increased in all fields in 2024, adding that a successful example was expanded cooperation within the BRICS alliance.

Zakharova, for her part, reiterated the desire to strengthen bilateral ties between Iran and Russia and described relations with Iran as important for her country.

She also welcomed the proposal to strengthen media cooperation between Russia and Iran and said that there is a need to strengthen interactions between officials and media activists of the two countries.

