Yemen’s attack against Zionists causes closure of Israeli airport: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The Zionist media has reported that a Yemeni missile attack on the Israeli regime caused the Ben-Gurion International Airport to halt operations.

Yemeni armed forces launched a missile attack at the occupied territories in Palestine early today, Fars News Agency on Tuesday cited the Israeli television channel Kan.

The attack led to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport and briefly clearing the skies over the regime, the source added.

Despite the end of the war with Hezbollah at the northern borders, issues with air travel in Israel persist due to concerns from airlines about resuming flights to Ben Gurion Airport, as reported by Israeli media.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

