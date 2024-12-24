MKO members carried out intelligence activities in Iran in 1980s, court hears

Judge Dehghani presided over the trial held on Tuesday at the 11th Branch of the Criminal Court of Tehran.

The lawyer of the defendants in the case elaborated on the intelligence plots hatched by the terrorists in Iran in the past decades.

The lawyer said that after January 1982, senior members of the MKO were identified and arrested, leading the organization to feel threatened more than before.

To counter this, the members shifted from assassinations to espionage, seeking to understand how their members were being singled out, the lawyer added.

Initially, the terrorists gathered information from ordinary citizens, but this proved ineffective, leading the MKO members to resort to kidnapping individuals they suspected of being linked to the Iranian government and tortured them for information on how their organization was being targeted.

