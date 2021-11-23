COVID-19 kills 132 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 132 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,177, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

5,144 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 762 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,807,089 patients out of a total of 6,088,009 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,386 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,944,774 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 45,382,073 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 833,605 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish