COVID-19 death toll drops under 100 in Iran

Some 97 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 129,053, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

5,427 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 840 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,795,060 patients out of a total of 6,082,865 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,393 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,830,741 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 45,115,003 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 803,290 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

