COVID-19 kills 104 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 104 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,956, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

4,340 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 650 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,783,425 patients out of a total of 6,077,438 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,409 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,653,947 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 44,726,047 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 765,235 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

